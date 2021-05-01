There’s Scopes to fulfil a dream for Concord Rangers

By Matt Badcock

CONCORD RANGERS v HARROGATE TOWN

DANNY SCOPES will always remember turning up at the Sarah Moore pub in Leigh-on-Sea for what he thought was a meeting with chairman Ant Smith and fellow senior players Danny Heale and Dan Trenkel to talk about the next Concord Rangers manager.

“Ant Smith called me up and said, ‘I want to speak to you about trying to get a new manager in’,” Scopes says. “I thought, OK, I’m happy to help. I went to meet him and Danny Heale and Dan Trenkel were in the pub, and I thought, ‘This doesn’t look right’. I sat down and they almost bullied me into...