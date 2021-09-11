Haringey Borough 0-1 Corinthian Casuals: Bendle pounces to snatch the points for the Casuals

By David Cumberbatch
HARINGEY BOROUGH 0
CORINTHIAN-CAS 1
Bendle 81
CASUAL CELEBRATIONS: Casuals players celebrate their winning goal from Alfie Bendle, out of picture
PICTURE: Dewi Lewis
A LFIE Bendle made a mini-mockery of the early league table when his 81st-minute goal gave lowly Corinthian Casuals the win at high-flying Haringey.
The triumph was not as surprising as it looked, considering Casuals’ eye-catching dismissal of fancied Worthing from the FA Cup on Tuesday.
However, the suburban Surrey visitors to North London had goalkeeper Danny Bracken to thank, as he made a number o...
