Haringey Borough 0-1 Corinthian Casuals: Bendle pounces to snatch the points for the Casuals

on

By David Cumberbatch

HARINGEY BOROUGH 0

CORINTHIAN-CAS 1
Bendle 81

CASUAL CELEBRATIONS: Casuals players celebrate their winning goal from Alfie Bendle, out of picture
PICTURE: Dewi Lewis

A LFIE Bendle made a mini-mockery of the early league table when his 81st-minute goal gave lowly Corinthian Casuals the win at high-flying Haringey.
The triumph was not as surprising as it looked, considering Casuals’ eye-catching dismissal of fancied Worthing from the FA Cup on Tuesday.
However, the suburban Surrey visitors to North London had goalkeeper Danny Bracken to thank, as he made a number o...

