Haringey Borough 0-1 Corinthian Casuals: Bendle pounces to snatch the points for the Casuals

By David Cumberbatch

HARINGEY BOROUGH 0

CORINTHIAN-CAS 1

Bendle 81

CASUAL CELEBRATIONS: Casuals players celebrate their winning goal from Alfie Bendle, out of picture

PICTURE: Dewi Lewis

A LFIE Bendle made a mini-mockery of the early league table when his 81st-minute goal gave lowly Corinthian Casuals the win at high-flying Haringey.

The triumph was not as surprising as it looked, considering Casuals’ eye-catching dismissal of fancied Worthing from the FA Cup on Tuesday.

However, the suburban Surrey visitors to North London had goalkeeper Danny Bracken to thank, as he made a number o...