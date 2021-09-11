Louis laps it up for Baker clan after FA Cup goal

By David Lawrence
FATHER AND SON: Carl Baker, left, and son Louis
PICTURE: Matt Davenport
PROUD dad Carl Baker admits being on the same field – and one of the first to celebrate – his teenage son’s FA Cup goal was his proudest moment in football.
Louis Baker capped Nuneaton Borough’s 3-1 win at cup minnows Lichfield City with a sweet long-range effort and no-one was happier than his father who has chipped in with a few decent strikes himself over his 20-year career at clubs including Coventry City, Portsmouth and MK Dons.
“I probably celebrated his goal more than I’ve ever celebrated any...
