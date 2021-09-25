Former Southend United boss Steve Tilson steps up at Heybridge Swifts

FORMER Southend United boss Steve Tilson has been confirmed as Heybridge Swifts’ new manager.

The 55-year-old steps up from his role as assistant manager, having begun the season alongside Julian Dicks.

The West Ham United legend stepped down last week after five straight defeats having returned in the summer to the club he led to the Isthmian North play-offs in 2018-19.

Tilson brings a wealth experience to the role. He took Southend to the Championship with two promotions and has also had spells in charge of Lincoln City and Canvey Island.

He joined Dicks at Swifts this summer and has been in temporary charge before the permanent appointment as first team manager this week.

Tilson will be assisted by former Shrimper Alan McCormack.

His reign began with yesterday’s Pitching In Isthmian North clash with promotion hopefuls Maldon & Tiptree.