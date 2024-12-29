Wands conjure up late winner

By Steve Chapman

CRAY W’DERERS 1

HENDON 0

CRAY Wanderers ended 2024 with a last-gasp victory against Hendon at Flamingo Park, courtesy of Josh Williams’ third goal in as many matches.

Williams strjuck in the fifth minute of time added on after the Wands had been reduced to ten men following the dismissal of Lateef Adaja for two cautions.

Both teams began the game level on points, just above relegation danger, so it was no surprise that a nervy affair ensued.

Cray went close when Williams shot over down the right of the area, while Hendon, who lost their previous fiv...