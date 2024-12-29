AMBERS ON RED ALERT TO RESCUE A THRILLER

By Howard Kenyon

CHESHUNT 4

CRAY VALLEY PM 4

CHESHUNT came back from behind four times to secure a point against play off contenders Cray Valley in a thriller at Theobalds Lane.

But the Ambers will feel they should have secured all three points having missed a penalty and then seeing two further appeals turned down.

High-flying Cray Valley got off to a flier with their speciality set-piece goal when Dan Bowry flicked home from a corner inside three minutes.

But Cheshunt responded immediately thanks to Vas Vasiliou’s mazy 50 yard run and cross for striker Tommy Wood to slam...