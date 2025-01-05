ONE LOSS AND BOSS MUNYARD IS SACKED

BRETT Munyard has been brutally dismissed as manager of Maldon & Tiptree – despite losing just ONE GAME .

Munyard was lured from Isthmian North rivals Brightlingsea Regent on November 13 and led the Jammers to fifive wins and four draws from his opening nine games in charge at Park Drive.

His unbeaten run was ended with a 2-0 home reverse to Sporting Bengal United on New Year’s Day – described by Munyard as “abysmal” – and 48 hours later his shock exit was announced.

But despite his sudden departure, however, Munyard insists he has no ha...