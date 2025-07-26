Dale’s the main man at Stan

DOUBLE ACT: Boss Dean Nicholson, right, and assistant Andy McBride

Heaton Stannington manager Dean Nicholson has revealed new signing Dale Pearson will be the centre of attention in his side during the new Northern Premier League season.

The former Morpeth Town and Consett striker joined the Stan from East Division rivals Dunston last month as he became one of a number of new additions Nicholson has made ahead of his side’s second season as a Step 4 club.

The Stan enjoyed a highly successful first year above the Northern League as they secured a mid-table finish after an improved run of form towards the end of the campaign and further history would be provided by their Northumberland Senior Cup final win against Morpeth Town.

Rather than resting on his laurels, Nicholson has been bold with his recruitment and caught many by surprise when he completed a deal to sign Pearson following his departure from Dunston.

The former West Allotment Celtic forward featured across the frontline during his time at the UTS Stadium but Nicholson is adamant he will function mainly in the lead role in attack during his first season at Willow Park.

After watching Pearson find the net on several occasions during their pre-season campaign, Nicholson told The NLP: “Dale has been brought in to score goals and you now have that number nine that wants to play in the six-yard box.

“His hold-up play is very good, his general play is excellent. That’s why we brought him to the football club and that has started to show.

“He’s a bit of a marquee signing and you want him to hit the ground running – and that’s what he has done.

“I see him as a number nine. He can play out wide and he may be there at times but he has been signed as a nine and he will predominantly play there.

“We need a striker that can go and get 20 or 25 goals and we’ve maybe lacked that since we have come to the club.

“We’ve had great attacking players but we have maybe lacked that number nine focal point – and we hope Dale can be that.”

The signing of Pearson is another signal of just how far the Stan have come during the last four years under Nicholson and assistant manager Andy McBride.

EYE FOR GOAL: Dale Pearson scores for Consett against Hebburn Town in the delayed 2020 FA Vase final PICTURE: Alamy

With two promotions and a Senior Cup final win behind them, there is confidence the club can continue to build on the back of a successful battle against relegation that Nicholson described as the ‘greatest achievement’ of his reign.

“We came into a club that had solid foundations already in place and a really good size fanbase,” he said.

“We have tripled that and the process we have gone through year-on-year is such a credit to all of the players and when the promotion seasons come, the pressure that comes with it, it is real pressure for players and the way they have handled it is unbelievable.

“Last year was the first year we haven’t pushed at the top end of a table for play-offs or promotion – but in a new league, in uncharted territory, it’s tough to flip that mentality from pushing for the top four to staying out of the bottom four.

“Staying up was arguably our greatest achievement of the four years.”

SEAN FUMES AT ACCY CALL

FUMING Clitheroe boss Sean McConville has blasted his former club Accrington Stanley for pulling out of today’s friendly.

The League Two club dropped the bombshell on Friday, citing injuries picked up in training.

McConville said: “To cancel the game with less that 48hrs notice has proven to be a real kick in the teeth.”

Stanley vice-chairman David Burgess said: “We have apologised to Clitheroe and hopefully we can sort something out at a later date.”

NPL West Clitheroe hastily arranged to host Flixton instead today (12.30pm).

Shakers look to title winner Ish

NEWLY promoted Bury will be looking to take inspiration this season from title-winning centre-back Louis Isherwood.

Isherwood, 23, has completed a move to Gigg Lane after three years at Widnes.

The young defender helped the Black and Whites’ title-winning campaign in NPL West last season, featuring 44 times and scoring twice.

Like his team-mates, Isherwood departed the club last month after the club withdrew from the Northern Premier League.

Isherwood, a former Wigan Athletic and Liverpool academy player, said: “It’s a top-quality group, from the players to the staff. The moment I played with the team, I felt like I fit in straight away.”

BEACHBOYS ADD QUARTET

CONCORD Rangers have stepped up their Isthmian North promotion bid with another quartet of new signings.

The Beachboys have been bolstered by the arrival of experienced centre-back Perry Dunn, formerly of Great Wakering, Aveley, Thurrock, Grays and Hullbridge.

He is joined by another defender, Owen Reynolds, who comes in from Southend Manor. He was previously with Leigh Ramblers and White Ensign.

At the other end of the pitch, striker Khris Oti has also joined, having gained experience at Cheshunt, Witham Town, Whitehawk and Chalfont St Peter.

Kai Torres comes in on a dual registration deal from Chelmsford City.

Errata…

IN LAST week’s ‘Town Toil Makes Me Stronger’, we referred to Wythenshawe Town being handed a suspension by the Northern Premier League for “supplying information in the ‘wrong format’”.

Of course, at the time, the NPL released a statement in response to the club’s claim which, as well as pointing out the extensions Town had been given, explained: “In the case of Wythenshawe Town FC, whilst the club has provided evidence of payments made to HMRC, it has not provided details of the full extent of its debt.

“The League, therefore, cannot assess the extent of any outstanding debts to the crown, or that the Time To Pay agreement – of which the club supplied details yesterday – covers the full debt to HMRC, as required by FA Regulations.”