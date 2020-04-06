Jordan Sinnott saves seven lives as family fulfil player’s final wishes

Seven people are reported to have been given the gift of life following the tragic death of Matlock Town’s Jordan Sinnott.

The 25-year-old – who’d spoken to his family about his wish to be a donor if anything ever happened to him – has saved at least seven lives and helped dozens more after he suffered a fractured skull during a night out and later died.

Two men are awaiting trial for the manslaughter of the Northern Premier League footballer in January after the devastating incident in Retford, Nottinghamshire.

According to Monday’s Daily Mirror, the patients were aged between 20 and 50 while soldiers and other burns victims are also benefiting from skin grafts created after his donation.

His brother Tom said: “He loved giving and even after he’s passed he managed to do that… At least his heart is still beating.”

His mum, Melanie Tait, 51, said she brought up the issue of organ donation after being told there was no hope for her son who was on life support at Sheffield’s Northern General Hospital.

She said: “All I could think of was the phone call that would be made to tell them an organ had been found for their loved one. It’s a gift of life and the highest gift you can give.”

More than 1,000 shirts signed shirts with Jordan’s name on the back are due to auctioned off for Sport Relief after flooding in from all over the world in the weeks after his death following an appeal by his family and friends.

The NPL Premier Division’s proud Gladiators are now urging others to follow their late player’s life-saving example and become organ donors.

We love that Jordan’s decision to be an organ donor leading to the saving of up to seven other people is getting so much coverage, he is a hero. In his honour, you can read how to become an @NHSuk organ donor here – https://t.co/UmCacp1Lmk pic.twitter.com/pAqAbqDsIC — STAY AT HOME! (@Matlock_TownFC) April 6, 2020

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this week for great features and all the latest news in one place on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on society and football.

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is always available as a pound-busting digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays. Save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and the pages still rustle too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @Matlock_TownFC/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged BetVictor Northern Premier League, Jordan Sinnott, Matlock Town, Matlock Town FC, Northern Premier League