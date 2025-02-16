VALLEY BOYS ARE HISTORY MAKERS

WELSH ROUND-UP

By Rob Cole

CAMBRIAN UNITED have reached the semi-finals of the JD Welsh Cup for the first time in their 60-year history after a 3-1home win over former winners Carmarthen Town.

The Rhondda Valley side are joined in the final four by The New Saints and Llanelli Town, while either cup holders Connah’s Quay Nomads or Caerau Ely will join them after their clash in the Welsh capital on Sunday.

After a nervy and goalless first half, Tim Parker broke the deadlock in the 69th minute. Seven minutes later he struck again to double the lead and leave Carmarthen with a m...