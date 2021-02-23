Midweek round-up: Harry Beautyman spot on as Sutton United continue on Torquay United’s trail

Harry Beautyman scored twice from the penalty spot – including a stoppage-time winner – to help Sutton United to a 2-1 win at Dagenham & Redbridge

A stoppage-time penalty from Harry Beautyman ensured Sutton United kept up their pursuit of Torquay United at the top of the table in another night of thrills and spills.

Beautyman struck home his second spot-kick of the match to seal a 2-1 victory at Dagenham & Redbridge, while Torquay United had also won away, at Solihull Moors, by the same scoreline.

Beautyman put the U’s in front from the spot on 24 minutes before Liam Gordon brought Dagenham level on 63.

But, after David Ajiboye was felled in the box in the third minute of time added on, Beautyman netted to secure the points.

Torquay also needed a penalty kick midway through the first half to get them up and running at Solihull.

Asa Hall’s spot-kick was soon followed by a Billy Waters strike and after goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald had been sent off for the Gulls for a foul on Kyle Hudlin, Alex Gudger netted a consolation for Moors deep into stoppage-time.

The result means Sutton remain four points behind Torquay at the top, although Matt Gray’s U’s have three games in hand.

They also head third-placed Hartlepool United by three points having played two games less – this after Pools were held 0-0 at fellow high-fliers Wrexham.

Two more promotion hopefuls, Notts County and Stockport County, also shared a 0-0 draw at Meadow Lane, as did in-form Eastleigh, who missed the chance to go third after a stalemate at managerless Wealdstone.

Midfielder Josh Rees scored a hat-trick as Aldershot Town continued their hot streak with a 4-2 win at Maidenhead United.

The Shots, who stunned Wrexham 3-0 on Saturday, took just six minutes to break the deadlock, through Ricky Miller before two goals in the space of 11 minutes from Rees put Danny Searle’s men in control.

Goals either side of the break, however, from Danilo Orsi-Dadamo threatened to spark a fightback but despite having Killian Colombie sent off near the end for two yellow cards, the Shots held on and put the game to bed when Rees slotted home the fourth on the counter attack to complete his first senior treble.

Hat-trick honours also went to Yeovil Town striker Rhys Murphy, whose treble helped the Glovers to a fifth straight home win at the expense of south coast rivals Weymouth. Jacob Mensah replied for the Terras.

Big scorers of the day, however, were King’s Lynn Town, who brushed their financial woes aside with a 5-1 thrashing of lowly Barnet.

Michael Gash scored twice in the opening 20 minutes to put the Linnets in charge before JJ Hooper pulled a goal back for the Bees.

But Ian Culverhouse’s men were to be undone with goals from Cameron King, Dayle Southwell and Adam Marriott wrapping up their biggest win of the season.

Meanwhile, Akwasi Asante’s 49th-minute effort was enough to earn Chesterfield to a 1-0 win over Altrincham, while Boreham Wood and Bromley shared a 1-1 draw at Meadow Park – Tyrone Marsh’s opener for Wood cancelled out by Courtney Duffus after the break.