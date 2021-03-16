Midweek round-up: Deadly Donovan take Sutton six points clear as Torquay crash

Sutton United moved six points clear at the top of the table – with three games in hand over closest rivals Hartlepool – after a 1-0 win at Chesterfield

Donovan Wilson scored the winning goal for the second successive games as Sutton United moved six points clear at the top of the National League table.

Striker Wilson, on loan from Bath City, followed up his maiden U’s goal at King’s Lynn Town on Saturday with another clincher at Chesterfield last night as Matt Gray’s men took another step closer to a dream promotion to the Football League for the first time.

Wilson struck ten minutes before half-time to end Spireites’ run of six straight home victories.

Sutton also have three games in hand over their closest rivals, Hartlepool United, who were held to a 2-2 draw at King’s Lynn.

Twice the Linnets went in front, through Kairo Mitchell and Michael Gyasi, but Pools levelled both times, courtesy of strike duo Luke Armstrong and Rhys Oates.

Long-time leaders Torquay United lost even more ground after they crashed to a 4-1 defeat at Maidenhead United, who moved into the top ten.

Nathan Blissett returned to haunt his former club with two goals, either side of strikes from Josh Coley and Danilo Orsi – his tenth goal of the season – before Scott Boden struck a late consolation from the penalty spot.

Wrexham stayed fourth despite being held to a 2-2 draw at home to Eastleigh.

The Dragons had defender Fiacre Kelleher and manager Dean Keates but still hit back twice after two goals from Joe Tomlinson had put the Spitfires in front. Reece Hall-Johnson and Kwame Thomas were the men on target for Wrexham.

Stockport County handed a debut to big-name striker Paddy Madden but they were made to work hard for their 2-1 victory over struggling Barnet.

Liam Hogan gave the Hatters a ninth-minute lead but the Bees, showing renewed spirit under caretaker boss Paul Fairclough, levelled through Alex McQueen.

But Stockport weren’t to be denied with Derby County loanee Jack Stretton firing the winner seven minutes from time.

Jamie Allen’s winner six minutes from time ensured FC Halifax Town stayed in the play-off places after they edged out Aldershot Town, while Notts County fought back from 2-0 to earn a 2-2 draw at Boreham Wood. Tyrone Marsh and Kabongo Tshimanga saw their efforts cancelled out by Michael Doyle and Inih Effiong’s penalty two minutes from time.

Yeovil Town striker Reuben Reid scored at the wrong end five minutes into stoppage time as Bromley ended their Glovers’ proud home record with a 2-1 win.

Yeovil were seeking an eighth successive home win but went behind through Michael Cheek’s 17th goal of the season on 57 minutes. Rhys Murphy equalised from the penalty spot six minutes later before Reid’s mistake handed all three points to the Ravens, who are now just one point and one place off the play-offs.

Josh Hancock netted a 93rd-minute penalty to hand Altrincham a 1-1 draw at Woking, who netted earlier through Kyran Lofthouse, while Jake McCarthy also left it late – very late – to earn Weymouth a 1-1 draw at Dagenham & Redbridge who led through Liam Gordon.