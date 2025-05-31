Connect with us

National League

Stones’ Gibson departs but he’s ready to roll!

Neil Gibson says building the foundations to establish Wealdstone in the National League was this summer’s plan before his surprise exit – but he’s hoping other clubs have taken note for the next opportunity.

By Matt Badcock

JOB DONE: Neil Gibson kept Stones in the National League

NEIL GIBSON says building the foundations to establish Wealdstone in the National League was this summer’s plan before his surprise exit – but he’s hoping other clubs have taken note for the next opportunity.
Welshman Gibson, 45, and his assistant Lee Jones left the Stones this week by mutual consent.
Wealdstone cited the difficulties of the pair relocating permanently to Ruislip because of cost of living as well as a cut to the first team budget.
Although Gibson and Jones were working towards next season having ensu...

