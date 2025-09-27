Connect with us

National League

Boss Sav: We’ve not splashed the cash

Robbie Savage insists his Forest Green Rovers high-fliers have not had to splash the cash to reach top spot in National League.

By Tony Bugby

ROBBIE Savage insists his Forest Green Rovers high-fliers have not had to splash the cash to reach top spot in National League.
The former Welsh international has enjoyed a dream start to life at The New Lawn, winning eight and drawing three of their opening 11 games since joining from Macclesfield in the summer.
Savage has brought in no fewer than 16 new signings to transform the squad which reached last season’s play-offs.
And speaking after the midweek win at Altrincham, Savage modestly insisted the club had got their recruitment spot on, without getting the credit they des...

