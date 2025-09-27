National League
Boss Sav: We’ve not splashed the cash
Robbie Savage insists his Forest Green Rovers high-fliers have not had to splash the cash to reach top spot in National League.
Scott’s at home with the Spitfires
Scott Bartlett says Eastleigh are the first club to make him even think about moving on from Weston-super-Mare.
We’re sure we can win the league, insists Rob
Confident Robbie Savage insists his table-topping Forest Green Rovers side can win the league after going toe-to-toe with title rivals York City.
WOOD ARE IN A RUSH FOR GLORY
By Brett Lewis BOREHAM WOOD 1 Rush 33 WOKING 0 CLINICAL: Matt Rush celebrates the only goal PICTURE: Leonie Citron AFIRST-HALF strike from Matt Rush was enough to hand Boreham Wood their seventh win in the last ten National League games at the expense of out-of-form Woking. Rush fired home...
OLIVER’S BACK IN THE GROOVE
Stalwart striker is a saviour for Pools By Paul Fraser HARTLEPOOL UTD 1 Oliver 71 TAMWORTH 1 Lynch 50 FIGHT: Luke Charman of Hartlepool United sees his shot blocked by Tamworth’s Kwaku Donkor PICTURE: SHUTTERPRESS MUCH-TRAVELLED striker Vadaine Oliver emerged from the bench to grab his first Hartlepool United goal...