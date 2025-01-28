Wealdstone appoint Neil Gibson as new first-team manager

National League strugglers Wealdstone have announced Neil Gibson as their new head coach following on from the departure of Matt Taylor to play-off chasing Solihull Moors.

Taylor left the Stones to replace Andy Whing, who joined League Two Barrow, at the West Midlands club as they continue to push for a play-off spot.

Gibson returns to management after his last post with Welsh side Connah’s Quay Nomads – where he spent two years at the Cymru Premier side.

Wealdstone currently occupies the final position in the National League relegation places with 25 points after 26 games and no wins in their last four league games.

Excited

Speaking of the task that lies ahead of him, he told the club’s website: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining Wealdstone and excited about the challenge ahead.

“I’ve had a fantastic open dialogue with Rory (Fitzgerald, Club Chairman) and feel the club and I are a perfect fit.

“I can’t wait to get started and meet everyone – players, staff and fans.”

Royals Chairman Rory Fitzgerald added: “Neil is someone we have monitored for some time and brings a wealth of experience, a track record of success and a clear vision for the future.

“We were seeking a high quality coach and manager who shares our values and understands the importance of the culture we have created across the squad and football club.

“We are confident that he is the right person to lead the Stones to new heights and continue building on our proud history.”

Last season, Gibson guided the Nomads to Welsh Cup glory and in effect secured Europa Conference League qualification.

It was his second Welsh Cup victory after his first victory with Prestatyn Town back in 2013.

Former Wrexham, Tranmere Rovers and Barnsley forward Lee Jones joins the club as assistant manager.

Signing a two-and-a-half-year deal, Gibson will be in charge of Saturday’s clash with Solihull Moors – which will see him face off against former Stones boss Taylor at Grosvenor Vale.

The Welshman’s arrival at the club means former assistant manager Paul Hughes, who took interim charge of the team last Saturday, has left the club along with coach Peter Stanford.

Gibson began his playing career at Tranmere, while he also had spells at Rhyl, Southport and Prestatyn Town.