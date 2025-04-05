Aldershot Town 2-1 Woking: Jack in the box sends Shots to Wembley

By Steve Gibbs

ALDERSHOT TOWN 2

Henry 75 (pen), Barham 90+3

WOKING 1

Walker 55

HOT SHOTS: Jack Barham wheels away after his last-gasp Aldershot winnerPICTURE: Ian Morsman

JACK Barham’s injury-time header saw Aldershot Town come from behind in an enthralling local derby and clinch a place at Wembley after almost a century of trying.

Barham broke Woking hearts after Neal Ardley’s side looked set to earn a fifth FA Trophy final appearance with a superbly resolute performance amidst a febrile atmosphere at a sold-out EBB Stadium.

The Shots eventually held sway in a game which ultimately...