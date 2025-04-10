Blue Star fully behind Reid’s recovery – Nash

By Mark Carruthers

Newcastle Blue Star manager Marc Nash has praised the North East Non-League scene for the support shown towards midfielder Sean Reid after it was announced he had suffered a stroke earlier in the season.

Newcastle Blue Star midfielder Sean Reid (photo Ben Cuthbertson)

The former Blyth Spartans, Darlington and West Allotment Celtic player was one of Blue Star’s key signings last summer as they prepared for their first season in the Ebac Northern League‘s top tier – and he lived up to his billing with a number of impressive displays during the first half of the campaign.

However, the Tyneside club released a statement last month confirming the 33-year-old had suffered a stroke and would be unavailable for the rest of the season as his health was assessed.

A whole host of former clubs and team-mates sent messages of support to Reid and Blue Star showed their support for a player they described as ‘a huge loss’ with a fundraiser in the aftermath of last weekend’s home defeat against Division One title favourites Redcar Athletic.

Former North Shields and Whitley Bay manager Nash has been delighted with the support Reid has received from across the region and has stressed he will continue to receive the backing of his club and the local community throughout the rest of his recovery process.

He told The NLP: “Sean is a west end lad and that means there is an affiliation there between the club and himself.

“He hasn’t just done great for us this season, he’s had a great career and I think it’s the North East football community coming together to help someone who has served the game in the area.

“Hopefully, there is a case of him getting back to playing, which would be fantastic, but for now, it’s about us as a club and a community supporting him in any way we can.”

Play-off push continues

Blue Star are back in action on Friday night as they head into their home clash with Crook Town knowing a win would secure a play-off spot.

After the blow delivered by leaders Redcar last weekend, Nash is hopeful his side can make the most of what he hopes will be a strong crowd and bounce back in some style.

“I think we have looked at the run-in, the ifs and buts, but it’s not about which teams we are playing now. It’s all about points accumulation,” he explained.

“Of course, we have drawn with Tow Law Town, we drew with Northallerton, but then we beat Kendal Town twice and we beat Boro Rangers. It’s just about points now and it doesn’t matter how they come about.

“It’s a Friday night game and we’ve really benefitted from those this season because they attract decent crowds and you’d hope because of what games mean at this time of year means we should be in for a decent crowd. It’s all set up, we just need the lads to put a performance on.”