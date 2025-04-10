Newton Aycliffe an example for clubs to follow – Stan boss Nicholson

By Mark Carruthers

Heaton Stannington manager Dean Nicholson is determined to follow Newton Aycliffe’s lead as he aims to guide his side to safety during the final weeks of their first season in the Northern Premier League East Division.

Heaton Stannington manager Dean Nicholson (photo Joe Street)

The Stan have boosted their hopes of extending their step four stay beyond a solitary season after claiming three wins in their last four games to move out of the East Division relegation zone.

However, the close-knit nature of an extremely competitive division means Nicholson’s men are one of as many as eight sides that remain in the battle to avoid the drop over the coming weeks.

Sheffield‘s relegation has already been confirmed and they could be followed by Liversedge and Sherwood Colliery over the next week – but the seven clubs sat immediately above nineteenth placed Ossett United remain in danger.

The season has been a learning curve for Nicholson and his club as they have embarked on a maiden venture into the fourth tier of the Non-League game after claiming a Northern League Division One play-off final win against West Auckland Town last May.

In doing so, the Grounsell Park out followed in the footsteps of the likes of Dunston UTS, Ashington and Newton Aycliffe by stepping into the NPL and Nicholson’s side will visit the latter of that trio on Saturday as their hosts look to build on a fine first season in the East Division by landing a play-off spot.

“We expect a tough game”

Ahead of the game, Nicholson revealed his admiration for Aycliffe boss Brian Atkinson and believes Saturday’s opponents have shown the way when it comes to thriving at a higher level.

He told The NLP: “Aycliffe and Dunston are an example to other clubs in the North East of what can be done to follow the likes of Morpeth and Stockton. We beat them at Grounsell Park but for half an hour, we couldn’t get near them if we are honest.

“We expect a tough game, they are flying in the league and it’s a game against a top side with a very good manager. We’ve done 38 games like that this season, this league is unforgiving, the standard is excellent and I won’t have anyone say otherwise.

“To have 42 points with four games to go gives me immense pride because those lads deserve to be where they are and to be in with a shot of staying in the division.”