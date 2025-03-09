Chester 2-3 Chorley: Magpies hit back to stun Blues

By Pete Tscherewik
CHESTER 2
Peers 13, 21
CHORLEY 3
Carr 26, Horbury 34, Ellis 82
LEVEL BEST: George Horbury sweeps home the Chorley equaliser
GOALS from Mike Calveley, George Horbury and Mark Ellis put Chester to the sword after they had led 2-0 with a Tom Peers double.
Chorley boss Andy Preece said: “To do it in the way we did it; wow, I couldn’t be more pleased. The strength of character shown, to give absolutely everything when some teams may have folded in front of a crowd like that, just unbelievable.”
Chester’s Calum McIntyre admitted it was a painful defeat: “It stings to lose a...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login