Maidstone United 2-2 Concord Rangers: Beachboys feel the Payne after late strike

By Stuart Francis
MAIDSTONE UNITED 2
Luque 24, Corne 83
CONCORD RANGERS 2
Green 45+3, Reynolds 60
SPECIAL JOAN: Joan Luque is mobbed after opening the scoring for Maidstone
PICTURE: Max Flego
MAIDSTONE substitute Sam Corne scored a late equaliser as Concord’s makeshift keeper Joe Payne was finally beaten.
Left-back Payne volunteered to go in goal after keeper Myles Roberts was sent off for a second yellow card in the 65th minute.
The Stones, trailing 2-1, peppered his goal and Corne levelled with seven minutes left on his return from a pre-season ankle injury.
Joan Luque had given Ma...
