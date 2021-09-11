Maidstone United 2-2 Concord Rangers: Beachboys feel the Payne after late strike

By Stuart Francis

MAIDSTONE UNITED 2

Luque 24, Corne 83

CONCORD RANGERS 2

Green 45+3, Reynolds 60

SPECIAL JOAN: Joan Luque is mobbed after opening the scoring for Maidstone

PICTURE: Max Flego

MAIDSTONE substitute Sam Corne scored a late equaliser as Concord’s makeshift keeper Joe Payne was finally beaten.

Left-back Payne volunteered to go in goal after keeper Myles Roberts was sent off for a second yellow card in the 65th minute.

The Stones, trailing 2-1, peppered his goal and Corne levelled with seven minutes left on his return from a pre-season ankle injury.

Joan Luque had given Ma...