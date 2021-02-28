Eastbourne Borough chairman David Blackmore: Playing on isn’t only about integrity…

Eastbourne Borough chairman DAVID BLACKMORE on the campaign for Step 2 clubs to continue playing

THE mood at the moment is frustrated but hopeful. What we’re hoping is we can have a sporting outcome to this that is agreed by everybody.

There’s a lot of people saying how clubs have taken legal action, what’s happened is we’ve had legal advice on the position which is only right and proper.

It would be wrong to say that clubs want to take legal action. That said, we don’t believe putting it out to a vote in that manner was the right or correct way of doing things and we don’t actually bel...