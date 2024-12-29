Blues end tough year on high note

By Hamish Arnold
BISHOP’S STORTFORD 2
REDDITCH UNITED 0
TWO goals in seven second-half minutes from Nahum Melvin-Lambert and Jack Roberts ensured Bishop’s Stortford ended a rather forgettable 2024 with back-to-back wins.
The Blues also saw out the year in a healthy mid-table finish and even goal difference, a point behind Redditch, who were well beaten on the day.
Stortford started strongly with Roberts taking on a first time shot on the edge of the area, brining out the best in Reds keeper Oliver Taylor.
Cole Dasilva’s long ball was then headed on by Melvin-La...
