Blues end tough year on high note

By Hamish Arnold

BISHOP’S STORTFORD 2

REDDITCH UNITED 0

TWO goals in seven second-half minutes from Nahum Melvin-Lambert and Jack Roberts ensured Bishop’s Stortford ended a rather forgettable 2024 with back-to-back wins.

The Blues also saw out the year in a healthy mid-table finish and even goal difference, a point behind Redditch, who were well beaten on the day.

Stortford started strongly with Roberts taking on a first time shot on the edge of the area, brining out the best in Reds keeper Oliver Taylor.

Cole Dasilva’s long ball was then headed on by Melvin-La...