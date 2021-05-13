Andy Drury named as new player-assistant manager at Cray Wanderers

Former Luton Town and Ipswich Town midfielder Andy Drury has been named as player-assistant manager at Cray Wanderers.

Photo: Action Images / Tony O’Brien

The 37-year-old will work alongside new manager Danny Kedwell after he accepted his first role in management with the Isthmian League club last month.

Drury began his playing career with Sittingbourne in 2001 and remained in non-league football with Gravesend & Northfleet and Lewes.

He became a Football League player for the first time in 2010 when he helped Stevenage to the Conference Premier (now National League title) before going on to spend time with Luton Town, Ipswich Town and Crawley Town.

A move back into non-league was secured in 2015 when he joined Eastleigh before he spent a three-year stint at Ebbsfleet United.

Drury returned to Sittingbourne last year but will now move up the leagues to assist his former Ebbsfleet team-mate Kedwell.

Drury is not the only new face at Cray after Kedwell completed the signing of former Sutton United and Havant & Waterlooville defender Dean Beckwith.

The 37-year-old was part of the Sutton squad that reached the fifth round of the FA Cup in 2017 before they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Premier League giants Arsenal.