McKENZIE BAGS SUPERB TREBLE

DIV 1 NORTH

BRENTWOOD TN 5 McKenzie 35, 39, 59, Vaivada 64, Sykes 77 REDBRIDGE 2 Odukoya 8, Quamina 84

By Michaela Georgopoulos

BRENTWOOD Town rounded off 2024 with an emphatic home victory over Redbridge and an advancement into third position in the league table.

A curling effort from a free-kick taken by Lee Noble forced a save from Samuel Nwabuko to deny an early lead for the Blues.

Ayo Odukoya got the first for Redbridge as he capitalised off of a loose ball outside of the box and fired a shot into the bottom-right corner.

Minutes later, an attempt from Robert Bagnall in an iden...