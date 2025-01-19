Bowers & Pitsea’s Alex Teniola can yet hit the jackpot

By Danny Rust

WHAT MIGHT’VE BEEN: Teniola on Deal Or No Deal

Striker turned game show star Alex Teniola wants to make up for missing out on making TV history by spearheading Bowers & Pitsea to safety.

The 32-year-old appeared on ITV’s relaunched Deal or No Deal last week and, as fate had it, would have become the first contestant to win the £100,000 jackpot if he had held his nerve.

But the former Heybridge Swifts, Hashtag United and Cray Wanderers frontman accepted an earlier offer from the banker and instead walked away with £10,520.

Now, having missed out on a life-changing pay d...