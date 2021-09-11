Liversedge 2-0 Dunston UTS: Sedge on a roll as winning run continues

DIV 1 EAST
By Dan Whalen
FEAR FACTOR: Ollie Fearon celebrates doubling Liversedge’s lead
PICTURE: Chris Hyslop
LIVERSEDGE 2
Walker 2, Fearon 42
DUNSTON UTS 0
LIVERSEDGE continued their impressive start to life in the division as they made in eight wins from eight with a comfortable win at home to Dunston.
The Sedge took the lead with only two minutes gone as a mistake at the back from Dunston defender Michael Hall allowed in Nicky Walker, the ball deflecting off the defender to give Walker the simple task of putting the ball beyond Liam Connell.
The hosts kept the pressure on Dunston and...
