Northern Premier League
Neil’s noisy neighbours get louder
Neil Reynolds says everyone is pulling in the right direction to make Warrington Rylands successful – and give their noisy neighbours even more to shout about.
KIDSGROVE ATH 0 STAFFORD RGRS 1
DIV 1 WEST By Nigel Peters ■ KAIMAN Anderson scored with just ten minutes left to ensure that Stafford Rangers won this Staffordshire derby. The forward was able to poke the ball past Aaron Woolrich after Joe Thomas showed a great bit of skill, probably the brightest bit of play...
REDCAR THRASH SORRY BORO
DIV 1 EAST REDCAR ATHLETIC 6 GRIMSBY BOROUGH 1 By Andy Fenlon REDCAR ran riot as Oscar Fletcher scored four times in the space of 12 minutes either side of half-time. Early pressure from the home side tested Borough keeper Sam Auton, who produced a stunning save after 28 minutes....
BLUES FIND THE RHYTHM AFTER EARLY HOME STRIKE
By David Robinson ASHTON UNITED 1 WHITBY TOWN 4 VISITORS Whitby recovered from conceding a goal in the opening few seconds to run out convincing winners with two goals in each half. Mikey O’Neill fired the hosts into a rapid lead but two goals in four first-half minutes swung the...
FANTASTIC FIN SAVES POINT
DIV 1 WEST MOSSLEY 1 TRAFFORD 1 By Nathan Harris AN ACTION-packed game saw the sides share the spoils on a glorious afternoon at Seel Park. The game started with both sides creating chances, but it was the visitors who took the lead just after the half-hour mark, Trafford working...