Stourbridge on hunt for new boss after Mark Yates exit

Stourbridge have parted company with former Kidderminster Harriers and Solihull Moors boss Mark Yates.

The Step 3 Glassboys have had a stuttering start to the Southern Premier Central season with just one win from their first 12 games and both parties have agreed to go their separate ways.

Yates took over in February 2020 before the Covid pandemic. Last season, with no football at Step 3 because of the coronavirus restrictions, he returned to former club Solihull Moors on an interim basis before Moors appointed Neal Ardley in the summer.

In a statement, the club said: “Following a meeting this morning between Andy Pountney and Andy Bullingham, on behalf of the board of directors, and Mark Yates, it has been agreed between all parties that Mark, along with his backroom team of Neil Howarth and Gavin Hurren, will be leaving the club by mutual consent with immediate effect.

“Chairman Andy Pountney commented: “The board of directors would like to thank Mark and his team for all their hard work and efforts since taking charge in February 2020, particularly during these covid-19 affected times. We sincerely wish Mark, Neil and Gavin all the very best for the future.”

“Further announcements will be made by the Club in due course.”