St Neots Town 2-1 Wantage Town: Saints alive with hard earned win

DIV 1 CENTRAL

By John Walker

■ ST NEOTS took full points in a match they were never going to lose, but flattered to deceive against a pallid visiting side, before conceding a late careless goal.

After a positive opening they went ahead in the 21st minute when Kwai Marsh-Brown collected a pass from Elliott Sartorious to fire past the visiting keeper from 25 yards.

Five minutes later the impressive Charley Barker doubled the lead and St Neots looked set for a big score.

However, visiting keeper Joseph Gorman was in fine form, saving well from Sartorious and Mamadou Job.

Wantage were handed a...