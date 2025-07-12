Latest News
Rob Sinclair relishing Real Bedford big task
Rob Sinclair says the key will be in the detail as his Real Bedford side look to build on their rapid rise of three straight promotions at Step 3 next season.
More in Latest News
York City’s Paddy McLaughlin honoured with testimonial year after a decade of service
Veteran midfielder Paddy McLaughlin has been awarded a testimonial year by York City, marking more than a decade of service to the club.
Hartlepool United join growing boycott of National League Cup
Hartlepool United have officially declined the invitation to take part in the 2025/26 National League Cup – becoming the latest National League side to opt out.
Eastbourne Borough’s Matt Gray is out to fulfil a fairytale once again
Matt Gray reckons Eastbourne Borough are getting an upgrade on the manager who led Sutton United into the Football League.
Morecambe: We’re at our Whitt’s end!
Fed-up Morecambe fans believe it may be preferable for the club to enter administration rather than wait for under-fire owner Jason Whittingham to sell up.