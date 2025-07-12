Rob Sinclair relishing Real Bedford big task

Sinclair will stick to principles that have served Pirates well

By Matt Badcock

Rob Sinclair says the key will be in the detail as his Real Bedford side look to build on their rapid rise of three straight promotions at Step 3 next season.

The former Salisbury and Forest Green midfielder took charge of the ambitious Pirates – backed by Bitcoin podcaster Pete McCormark and, since last year, cryptocurrency investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss – when the club were in Spartan South Midlands Division One.

A hat-trick of titles has catapulted them from Step 6 to Step 3 and they’re now preparing ...