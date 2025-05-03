Northern Premier League
Hurren enjoys proudest day
GOALS from Jake Jervis and Jack Bearne steered Hednesford Town to victory in their NPL Division One West play-off final – and boss Gavin Hurren admitted it was his proudest day in football, sealing promotion to Step 3 just six months after taking charge.
More in Northern Premier League
-
Stockton Town axe means Guiseley are reprieved
Guiseley were last night reinstated into the NPL Premier play-offs after Stockton Town were found guilty of fielding an ineligible player in their play-off semi-final victory.
-
Steels hold their nerve to land step 3 return
Ian Richards hailed his Stocksbridge Park Steels heroes after they came through a penalty shoot-out to see off Dunston UTS and secure a return to the NPL Premier Division.
-
HIGH-FLYING LIONS ARE DENIED BY RED REBELS
By Steven Wood FC UNITED 1 GUISELEY 1 THE curtain came down on another Broadhurst Park season with FC United playing out a draw with play-off bound Guiseley, Michael Donohue cancelling out the opener from John Lufudu. The home side started on the front foot and went close on 15...
-
WORCESTER CITY 2 LOUGHBORO’ STUD 0
DIV 1 MIDLANDS By Lewis Howarth ■CITY took control of the game against Loughborough Students from the opening stages and put their bright start to good use 18 minutes into the match when Elliott Hartley’s cross found Prince Henry in the six-yard box who headed home the Faithful’s opener. Loughborough...