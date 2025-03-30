Rookie Ryan Beswick has earned his Quorn with Reds

By Matt Badcock

Ryan Beswick says Quorn’s winning machine was forged by grafting away from the spotlight – and now all they’ve got to do is decide where to have their title party!

Beswick’s Reds ended the wait for their inevitable NPL Division One Midlands championship with a 3-0 win over Wellingborough Town last weekend.

It saw them seal the deal with six games to go, having raced away from the pack long ago and tasted defeat just once all season.

Player-boss Beswick, who took charge in the summer, couldn’t be prouder of his squad.

Unbelievable

“I’ve said all along, the group of lads I’ve ...