Berkhamsted are back in business!

Table looks devine for Devane
By Matt Badcock
HIGH FIVES: Berkhamsted are riding high at the top of the table once again
PICTURE: Mike Snell
CHRIS DEVANE returned to Berkhamsted on January 1, 2024 with unfinished business – one year on and they’re in a title hunt again.
The 34-year-old boss masterminded their Southern League Division One Central triumph in 2022-23.
But there was shock when he resigned that summer because he felt an experienced Step 3 boss would give them a better chance of survival.
But after leaving Biggleswade Town he re-joined a relegation doomed Berko last January wit...
