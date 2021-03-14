Axminster Town promote reserve team boss Dan Prettejohn to first team manager

AXMINSTER Town have promoted reserve team boss Dan Prettejohn to first team manager, writes ROBIN JONES.

Prettejohn, whose side had been unbeaten all season, replaces Josh Stunnell at the helm after he, along with his assistant John Clements, quit the struggling South West Peninsula Premier East side.

Jamie Barfoot, who has been with the club since the age of 16, has been promoted to become manager of the club’s reserve team, who play in the Devon & Exeter League. Former player Matthew Dare is his assistant.

Club chairman Andy Hurford said that while Prettejohn, who joined Axminster at the start of the season, does not have experience of Step 6, he has shown that he has all the qualities of a good manager, and was well respected by the players.

Meanwhile, former chairman Ray Self has rejoined the Devon Tigers as commercial manager and club ambassador.