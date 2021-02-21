Steve King: Everything is in place for Step 2 to play on

Steve King - Dartford manager

YOU CAN COUNT US IN! Steve King’s Dartford supported a letter from 18 clubs to continue the season at Step 2

PICTURE: Carol White-Griffiths

WHEN THE email from the National League landed in my inbox on Thursday evening, I knew what to expect when I opened it. That didn’t prevent the feeling of disappointment, however, when I read confirmation the Step 2 season was to cease immediately and be declared null and void.

My feeling all along was that Step 1 would continue while we at Step 2 would stop.

I’ve always believed we should be under the same umbrella but...