Steve King: It’s all clicking back into place

Steve KING
DARTFORD MANAGER
THE WAY last season abruptly ended leaves everyone with that feeling of having unfinished business. The work is well underway for the new season – I can’t wait for it to kick-off again.
At Dartford, we’ve got some really exciting friendlies lined up. I wrote in my column last year how EFL clubs can really help out Non-League clubs by sending strong squads for pre-season. All our home games are against first teams, which is fantastic.
At Princes Park we’ve got Ipswich Town, Gillingham, Charlton Athletic, AFC Wimbledon, Sutton United and Southend United. The Char...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login