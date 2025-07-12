Columnists
Francis Duku: We’re all big NLD winners
As the CEO of Non-League Day, it’s great to see it get bigger every year – and we’re confident that 2026 won’t be any different.
More in Columnists
Chris Dunlavy: Be careful what Roo wish for
Macclesfield have a Rooney in the dugout, but was it the one they truly desired?
Tony Incenzo: We’ve got our green for go!
I’ve always believed that the most important mantra for any Non-League club is long-term stability.
Chris Dunlavy: Alex Scott grew away from the glare
As kids, aspiring footballers are often told that success depends on sacrifice, graft and living like a monk while your mates enjoy their teenage excesses. But sometimes the opposite is true.
Mark Carruthers: Summer breather? I’m ready for the new season of hope to kick-off
Surely it was only last week when we left Wembley after the National League promotion final and reflected on Oldham Athletic’s dramatic win against Southend United?