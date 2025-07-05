Chris Dunlavy: Be careful what Roo wish for

Macclesfield have a Rooney in the dugout, but was it the one they truly desired?

And if Wayne Rooney really did spurn an offer to take charge at Moss Rose – as reports have suggested – before his brother John filled the void left by Robbie Savage, what does it say about the former England captain’s desire to be a manager?

Let’s be realistic. The bloke is a millionaire several times over. He’s got charity games to chug around in. Offers of work from practically every media outlet under the sun.

Would many people sign up for Tuesday night trips to South Shields or Spennymoor in the former Eng...