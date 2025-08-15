Mark Carruthers: Finally some light at the end of the tunnel for Morecambe FC, but the work starts now

Optimism and hope are the emotions that power the belief that courses through every football supporter at every level of the game ahead of the new season.

The feeling ‘this could be our year’ and the belief that anything could happen over the next nine months, as the emotions are polarised with every passing game.

For Morecambe supporters, there has been little polarising of those emotions and optimism, hope, and belief have been conspicuous by their absence as they feared for the short and long-term future of their beloved club.

With current owners Jason Whittingham and the Bond Group continuing to cause frustration and mistrust as their prolonged attempts to complete a sale of the Shrimps, you can not blame supporters for clinging to any small piece of positivity that comes their way.

There has been false hope delivered in the wake of reports of interest from several parties in recent years, more statements released than your average bank and new lows have been plummeted with every passing week, month and year.

Positivity

At long last, there appears to be some welcome positivity after Whittingham and the Bond Group confirmed they had reached an agreement in principle to sell their majority shareholding in the club to investment group the Panjab Warriors.

Such a move is to be welcomed, given that the National League will meet next week to discuss the embargo placed upon Morecambe and decide what could lie ahead as the club hopes to return to on-field action after their first three games of the season were postponed.

Hope appears to be making a welcome return for supporters, and there could and should be a belief that the future is bright.

The latest statement to be released should provide cautious optimism for the Morecambe faithful, and the complete focus should be on ensuring there can be no slipping in efforts to formally complete the takeover and bring an end to Whittingham’s disastrous ownership.

New Owners

There should also be a strong focus on the incoming owners, and the Panjab Warriors must prove they are worthy owners of a proud football club – not with words or statements but with actions that show they are worthy custodians.

Yes, they look to be on the brink of ending one nightmare, but they must now ensure Morecambe do not drift into another by acting with class, dignity and openness and embracing the responsibility they will possess in guiding the club away from a deeply concerning period of their history.

Embrace the Shrimps Trust and work with them to help the club realise their potential, embed yourself within the local community and become the beacon of hope and belonging that any football club should be within its village, town or city.

The situation at Morecambe remains precarious, and there is work to do – and that hard work will not come to an end if and when the takeover is completed.

If anything, the hard work will truly begin when the new owners are in situ.

