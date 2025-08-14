Morecambe FC issues joint statement on ownership agreement

Morecambe Football Club has released a joint statement confirming an ownership agreement between Bond Group Investments and Panjab Warriors, signalling that a long-awaited takeover could be approaching finalisation.

The National League side has been in this position before: an EFL-approved takeover by Panjab Warriors appeared set to go through a couple of months ago.

However, that deal fell through, with owner Jason Whittingham reportedly reneging on the sale at the final stages, leading to weeks of unrest.

This included mounting debts – with more than £316,000 in unpaid wages and taxes – and the cessation of all first-team football operations following an insurance lapse, which followed suspension from the National League pending a review on 20 August.

WATCH NON-LEAGUE PAPER GOALMOUTH HERE

Structured settlement

However, in the latest development, the Bond Group, along with Panjab Warriors, released a statement confirming an agreement between the two parties.

It read: “Panjab Warriors and Bond Group Investments Ltd are pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached in principle for the transfer of majority shareholding in Morecambe Football Club Ltd.

“Following constructive discussions and a shared commitment to securing the future of the club, both parties have agreed to a structured settlement that ensures a smooth and fair transition.

“This agreement reflects the willingness of both sides to compromise in the best interests of Morecambe FC, its supporters, and the wider community. It paves the way for continued stability and a positive future both on and off the pitch.

“Final legal documentation will now be prepared, with immediate steps being taken to inform key stakeholders, including the National League and the club’s management team.

“Both Panjab Warriors and Bond Group would like to thank all parties involved for their patience and support during this process, and we look forward to a new chapter in the club’s history.”

Stress

While Panjab Warriors themselves have yet to release a statement on their platforms, the deal appears closer to completion than it has been since June.

Adding to the announcement, the Bond Group said: “We would like to thank all of the staff at the Club for their forbearance and can only apologise for the stress this has caused.

“In particular I would like to thank Rob, Derek, Oliver and Martin for their continued professional conduct and support throughout this process and also their support for the staff and the Community.

“I would hope that the Shrimps Fans can now give their full support to the Club and its journey ahead.”

The Shrimps Trust also released an update, stating: “The Trust can confirm that a constructive meeting has taken place between Bond Group and Panjab Warriors.

“We understand that formal negotiations have now concluded and that Sale and Purchase Agreements are in the process of being documented for submission to the National League.

“This represents a significant step forward in the process. While we remain cautious until the necessary approvals have been confirmed, all parties have verified this information with us, giving us some assurance that a resolution is in sight.”

READ MORE: Bond Group claims Morecambe sale nears completion amid mediation row