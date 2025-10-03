Mark Carruthers: Robert Briggs bows out as a true South Shields legend

I’ve seen many legends come and go during my 13 years covering the North East non-league scene – and South Shields stalwart Robert Briggs can take his place amongst the very best of them.

There was some sadness when it was confirmed the midfielder’s decade-long second stint with the Mariners had been brought to an end this week – but also an acceptance that perhaps, on this occasion, the timing was right for player and club.

However, his departure and the fact that he will take the next step in his career elsewhere should not be allowed to diminish from a long list of achievements that he has racked up with the current National League North leaders.

Over the course of his second stint with the Mariners, Briggs has become the club’s all-time record appearance maker by making 457 appearances in all competitions and has scored 92 goals during that time.

Trophies

The midfielder has lifted seven trophies, including the FA Vase and Northern League Cup, and has claimed league titles in both levels of the Northern League and Northern Premier League.

He is the only player in South Shields history to feature in five different divisions and represented the club in the FA Cup first round proper on two separate occasions.

The statistics, medals and trophies only tell half of the story when it comes to Briggs’ journey with the Mariners – but the biggest aspect of his time with the club has to be his ability to rise to new levels as South Shields marched up the Non-League pyramid.

Much like the likes of Stockton Town stalwarts Adam Nicholson and Tom Coulthard and Spennymoor Town legend Glen Taylor, Briggs has taken every step up the ladder in his stride and has thrived on hitting new levels with every passing season.

From the second division of the Northern League to the top of the National League North via securing league titles at steps five, four and three, Briggs has been forced to prove the doubters wrong on a regular basis.

FAREWELL: Robert Briggs’ story with South Shields is one for the ages PICTURE: Alamy

Class

Despite Covid-19 restrictions being in place, I was fortunate enough to witness South Shields’ FA Cup first-round tie at EFL club Cheltenham Town in 2020, and the midfielder’s class stood out like a sore thumb against higher-level opposition.

It was far from an exception as Briggs showcased his talents against several clubs from higher levels in the FA Cup and FA Trophy, and had time been on his side, it would be safe to assume he would have taken the step into the National League if South Shields are successful in their promotion push this season.

For now, both Briggs and the Mariners will look towards the future as they part ways, and there is no doubt the midfielder will have several suitors as his career heads towards its final years.

For South Shields, the focus remains on building on a hugely positive start to life under the new management team of Ian Watson and Carl Magnay and aiming to take their biggest step yet in the climb up the Non-League ladder.

Should they take that step, the role Briggs has played in taking them so far should not and will not be forgotten.

