Tony Incenzo: Sowing the seeds for a fresh start

Tony Incenzo - talkSport Radio's Non-League expert

SO, there we have it. Fixtures at Steps 3 to 6 of the NonLeague pyramid have now been “curtailed” for the 2020-21 season.

At the same time, however, grassroots leagues have been given the green light resume from March 29 and play right until the end of June.

My initial feeling is of disappointment as I really wanted to see a groundbreaking summer football experiment at Steps 3 to 6 this year. I had hoped that matches would recommence as soon as the Government allowed, continuing right through June and July.

I just felt that summer football...