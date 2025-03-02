TONY INCENZO: Boro’s motive is to go it alone

Tony INCENZO

MOVING FORWARD: Redditch Borough are more than just a support act in the town

PICTURE: Redditch Borough

THE proposed merger between Bedford Town and Real Bedford has got me thinking.

What are the football dynamics like in a town where two senior teams co-exist side by side? Particularly, featuring one club considerably larger than the other. Do both have a role to play or is a merger entirely suitable for pooling resources?

To find out, I drove up to watch Redditch Borough in action last month. They are National League System newcomers this season having gained promotion to ...