TONY INCENZO: Boro’s motive is to go it alone

Tony INCENZO
MOVING FORWARD: Redditch Borough are more than just a support act in the town
PICTURE: Redditch Borough
THE proposed merger between Bedford Town and Real Bedford has got me thinking.
What are the football dynamics like in a town where two senior teams co-exist side by side? Particularly, featuring one club considerably larger than the other. Do both have a role to play or is a merger entirely suitable for pooling resources?
To find out, I drove up to watch Redditch Borough in action last month. They are National League System newcomers this season having gained promotion to ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login