Diary of a Ground Hopper: Holyport 0-2 Broadfields United

HOLYPORT 0 BROADFIELDS UNITED 2

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22

While ‘Silver Surfing’, The Fox has seen some photographs of Summerleaze Park, home of Holyport, and tells me we must visit soon.

I am happy to oblige, especially as it’s his turn to drive.

The Foxmobile arrives early to whisk me southwards.

A traffic-free journey sees us arrive in Maidenhead – the area Holyport call home – very early.

Arrival

What I am not expecting is an access road half a mile long.

I keep thinking we’ve arrived but on and on it goes.

There is a worrying amount of water on the track, too.

Finally, The Foxmobile draw...