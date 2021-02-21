How Non-League managers have replaced their football buzz during lockdown

By Matt Badcock

DISTANT MEMORIES: Players and managers such as these from Chalfont St Peter and Westfield have now been out of action for coming up four months

PICTURE: Stuart Tree

IT’S not easy finding something to replace the buzz of chasing of three points on a Saturday afternoon.

For Hendon boss Lee Allinson, long walks with his wife Faye aren’t quite as high octane as the 90 minutes on the pitch, but setting challenges has been the perfect cure in these strange times.

“We’ve gone from wanting three points on a Saturday to trying to walk 100 miles in February!” Allinson laughs.

Th...