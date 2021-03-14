Striker Dan Holman enjoying Dubai coaching adventure

By Hugo Varley
SCORING FOR FUN: Dan Holman in familiar pose for Woking and Cheltenham Town, inset bottom, and with son George in Dubai, inset top
PICTURE: Antony Thompson
IT’S fair to say Dan Holman has had to field a phone call or two from jealous friends and family over the past few months.
Indeed, for while the UK entered another gruelling month of lockdown, the 30-year-old former National League Golden Boot winner was basking in the Dubai heat, studying for his coaching badges.
“It was just a great opportunity to come over and see football in a completely different culture, the forme...
