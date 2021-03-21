Last chance to enter the Buildbase £50k Community Club Award

THERE is just one week to go for your local Buildbase FA Trophy or Vase club to apply for the Buildbase £50,000 Community Club Award! The application process is in full swing for this season’s play-off to score one of two top prizes

LOVELY BUBBLY: Last year’s winners Stowmarket Town

Two lots of £25,000 worth of building materials are up for grabs to help clubs who are in desperate need of a clubhouse or ground renovation.

This year, judges from Buildbase and the FA are looking for clubs that have gone above and beyond the call of duty to support their community through the pandemic, as well as feasible renovation projects that will benefit the members and players.

BIG STAGE: Tadcaster Albion celebrate receiving their award at Wembley Stadium

Some of the clubs that have applied include Brantham Athletic, who are hoping to improve their outside areas, which should help the club to move up the pyramid. Meanwhile, Sandbach United are hoping to use the Buildbase Community Club Award to build additional standing and seating areas, providing more comfort for the community and supporters.

There is still time for your local club to get involved, head over to buildbase.co.uk/fatitlesponsorship to submit your application before midnight on March 28.

Buildbase has been giving away building materials to help renovate Non-League football clubs since it became the title sponsor of the FA Trophy and Vase in 2016.