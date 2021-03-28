Anthony Hudson: I’ve put in the hard yards

By Johnny Morton
ROUTE TO THE TOP: Anthony Hudson in charge of New Zealand at the 2018 World Cup qualifiers and at Newport County, inset, in 2011
PICTURE: Alamy
FROM cutting his cloth in Non-League to devising plans on how to deal with Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney isn’t exactly the archetypal pathway of an up-and-coming coach, but then Anthony Hudson’s is a journey like no other.
At the age of just 30, Hudson arrived at Newport County – then in the Conference – after having plied his trade at Tottenham Hotspur, where his duties included watching players such as England duo Harry Ka...
