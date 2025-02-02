Gary Johnson: We must count as grand masters!

Legendary boss slams Hall of Fame snub

By Chris Dunlavy

BEEN THERE, DONE THAT: Gary Johnson has clocked up over 1,300 games in the dugout, winning the Conference title with Cheltenham Town, inset. Right: Mo Eisa

PICTURE: Pinnacle

Gary Johnson says it is unfair that National League games are not counted towards the LMA’s Hall of Fame 1,000 Club.

Managers are inducted into the club after completing 1,000 games in the Premier League or EFL.

Now director of football at League Two side Cheltenham Town, Johnson has clocked up 1,326 games in the dugout and won two National League titles – the f...