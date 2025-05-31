Features
If I get Danny, Nicky & Co will follow! The good, the bad and the ugly: Danny Scopes
Danny Scopes didn’t really want to go into management when he was offered the chance at Concord Rangers.
Time to set a standard
LAST week’s NLP (May 25) highlighted a number of issues which have left Non-League clubs unhappy. Firstly, there’s the National League Promotion Final between Southend and Oldham at Wembley where travel restrictions at Wembley Park initially hampered arrangements of both sets of supporters with tickets restricted. Lower down the leagues,...
We’ve been hoodwinked
SO, FA Cup replays were scrapped to “protect players”, yet Manchester United can fly out 6,500 miles to Kuala Lumpur – just hours after their final Premier League game of the season – to play two pointless friendlies inside 48 hours? It just goes to show the powersthat-be don’t care...
Sorry Chris, but York knew play-off score
AS AN Oldham Athletic fan, I have to take issue with the comments made by Chris Dunlavy in his columns over the last two weeks. In the May 18 edition, he laughingly stated that it would be a “travesty” if York didn’t win promotion, presumably because they finished 23 points...
Hold FA accountable – not our volunteers
I GAVE up my role as a Step 5 match secretary of over 15 years in 2019, mainly because of The FA and their intransigent attitude. Having seen the comments from the clubs involved in the Combined Counties Premier South play-offs in last week’s NLP, it appears things have got...